Cyclone Fani tore through India's eastern coast on Friday as a grade 5 storm, lashing beaches with rain and wind gusting up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour and affecting weather as far away as Mount Everest.
The India Meteorological Department said the "extremely severe" cyclone in the Bay of Bengal hit the coastal state of Odisha around 8 a.m., with weather impacted across the Asian subcontinent.
Dust storms were forecast in the desert state of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan; heat waves in the coastal state of Maharashtra on the Arabian Sea; heavy rain in the northeastern states bordering China; and snowfall in the Himalayas.
Around 1.2 million people were evacuated from low-lying areas of Odisha and moved to nearly 4,000 shelters, according to India's National Disaster Response Force. Indian officials put the navy, air force, army and coast guard on high alert. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said the evacuation effort was unprecedented in India.
By Friday afternoon, Fani had weakened to a "very severe" storm as it moved north-northeast toward the Indian state of West Bengal.
Atlanta's Ron Clark, founder of the Ron Clark Academy, has been voted off of "Survivor."
Although he was voted off, he still was able to win the Loved Ones reward challenge. That allowed him to spend the day with his husband.
But in the end, Clark says he was duped by the game's other players.
"So I went into it, and I said all along, here's my goal. I want to make an alliance and I want to try to hold my alliance together," Clark told CBS46 News. "In my life, I've been good at getting groups of people to come together. Let's have similar passion. Let's make something happen and so going into Survivor, that was my game plan."
Clark still has a shot to win the title of "Survivor." Tune in to watch the season finale on May 15 on CBS46.
After years of pressure to crack down on hate and bigotry, Facebook has banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and other extremists, saying they violated its ban on "dangerous individuals."
The company also removed right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, along with Jones' site, Infowars, which often posts conspiracy theories. The latest bans apply to both Facebook's main service and to Instagram and extend to fan pages and other related accounts.
Decried as censorship by several of those who got the ax, the move signals a renewed effort by the social media giant to remove people and groups promoting objectionable material such as hate, racism and anti-Semitism.
Removing some of the best-known figures of the U.S. political extreme takes away an important virtual megaphone that Facebook has provided the likes of Jones, Yiannopoulos and others over the years. But it does not address what might be done with lesser known figures and those who stay on the margins of what Facebook's policies allow.
Cheslie Kryst, a 27-year-old lawyer from North Carolina who represents prison inmates for free, won the 2019 Miss USA title Thursday night in a diverse field that included teachers, nurses and members of the military.
Alejandra Gonzalez of New Mexico was the first-runner up, and Oklahoma's Triana Browne the second-runner up during the competition in Reno, Nevada.
Kryst earned a law degree and an MBA at Wake Forest University before becoming a civil litigation attorney who does pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates. She said during the final round that she was glad to be competing in Nevada partly because it's the first and only state in the nation with female majorities in both houses of the state legislature.
