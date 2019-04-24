Georgia State Troopers are looking for 7-month-old Sarah Grossman who was last seen early Tuesday evening in the 190 block of Scandia Circle.
The baby was known to have on a pink dress with strawberries and stripes. She is described as weighing around 20 pounds, has blue eyes and short brown hair.
At this time authorities believe 26-year-old Steven Grossman has the baby. It is possible he may be travelling in the Cobb County area in a dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with tag GA-CC57701.
He is described as a white male, about 6'1", weighs around 180-200 pounds, has black/dark brown hair and has 'Lindsey' tattooed on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens Police Department at 706-546-5900.
Four schools in the Cartersville School System were put on lockdown last Thursday after reports of a threat to an elementary school was made.
Authorities now say the juvenile responsible for calling an elementary school and making unspecified threats has been apprehended. To make matters worse, the juvenile is connected to similar incidents in other jurisdictions.
Though the suspect has not been publicly identified, CBS46 does know the juvenile is from Riverdale and facing charges for making terroristic threats and disruption of public investigation.
A letter was sent to parents stating in part, "While no students or staff were in any danger at any time today, we understand this was unnerving. We may not be able to control the poor choices made by some individuals in our world today, however, the one thing we can control is how we respond."
A project to ease your commute could impact hundreds of families and at least 300 properties along the perimeter of I-285.
According to GDOT, the I-285 Top End Express Lanes project will cost close to $5 billion, and will add two new lanes in both directions. Residents from Smyrna to DeKalb County are the ones who will feel the impact of the construction the most.
"In order to impact congestion and in order to expand that interstate there are homes that sit right on that interstate, we have to enter into negotiations with those properties in order to expand a project that has regional significance," said a GDOT spokesperson.
GDOT tells CBS46 they are not using imminent domain, but they will appraise properties and speak with homeowners.
A woman says she was robbed by three children while walking down the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday.
According to Atlanta Police, the woman says she was on the Beltline near Lawson Street around 8 p.m. when she was approached by three children.
They asked to use her cell phone and when she refused, one of them allegedly showed a gun in his waistband and demanded the phone and her earbuds.
The woman then threw the items on the ground, which the children retrieved before running off.
After getting pictures of the suspects from Beltline cameras, officers were able to find and arrest them.
One of the suspects is 11 years-old while the other two are 12 years-old. One of the 12 year-old suspects and the 11 year-old suspect have been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a handgun by a person underage.
The remaining 12 year-old suspect has not been charged
