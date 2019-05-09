Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in Clayton County late Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Highway 85 near Poplar Springs Road in Riverdale.
According to Clayton County Police, the victim was found inside a vehicle. Surveillance video shows the victim involved in an altercation with suspects in another vehicle.
No description of the suspects has been given. The make and model of their vehicle is also unknown.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The search for two men who went missing after a boating accident at Lake Lanier will resume Thursday morning.
Two boats -- a bass carrying the two missing men and another that was 23 to 24 feet long that was carrying the individuals -- collided Thursday afternoon around 4:55.
The three occupants of the second boat were able to get to shore with non-life threatening injuries. They were all transported to an area hospital for treatment.
According to a DNR spokesperson, the collision was "very violent." Water in the area is said to be between 35 to 85 feet deep and covered with heavy vegetation.
A Bartow County business owner who investigators said is in the United States illegally is facing charges in a federal case.
Juan Antonio Perez, 46, owns Aztec Framing, which operates in northwest Georgia and eastern Tennessee. A five year investigation led to his indictment on charges of alien harboring for financial gain and being an illegal alien in possession of 14 firearms.
Investigators said he paid undocumented workers below-market wages, did not provide them benefits or insurance and didn’t pay payroll taxes or Social Security.
Federal, State, and local authorities spoke about the case Wednesday. At a news conference at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, they displayed dozens of expensive trucks, classic cars and guns they seized from Perez. A criminal complaint alleges Perez recruited other people to buy the guns and vehicles for him.
Your home is a sanctuary of comfort and tranquility.
But according to some experts, every time you walk through your front door you're exposed to hidden dangers that put your family's safety at risk.
“We are exposed to chemicals almost 24/7. Even our mattresses are full of chemicals and that's where we spend eight hours a day,” said Jillian Pritchard Cooke of Wellness Within Your Walls.
Wellness Within Your Walls is an eco-friendly organization that educates and certifies consumers, trade professionals and manufacturers on how to create healthy interiors.
Off-gassing is the release of carbon-based chemicals that evaporate at room temperature. These chemicals are responsible for much of what we smell -- from the flame retardants that create the ‘new’ carpet smell -- to the formaldehyde found in furniture - although some chemicals are odorless.
The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the looming constitutional collision over the Mueller report between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration.
The committee voted along party lines, 24 to 16, to hold Barr in contempt.
This morning before the vote, President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's report and its underlying evidence, following through on a threat the Justice Department made the night before if the committee moved forward with the contempt vote.
The contempt vote and the invocation of executive privilege adds more fuel to the simmering feud between House Democrats and the administration over Democratic investigations. The President has vowed to oppose all Democratic subpoenas, and Democrats have responded by suggesting that the President's obstruction of congressional investigations could prompt them to consider impeachment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.