Residents in East Cobb are on high alert after an 82 year-old woman was robbed while shopping at a Kroger grocery store.
Police say it happened at the Kroger location on Roswell Road and the men who robbed her had a plan to distract her.
The woman and her daughter were in the dairy section when two men walked up to them and started talking about coupons.
As one man was talking, the other began unzipping her purse. After a brief conversation, the men allegedly walked away with the woman's wallet and other belongings in hand.
Police say they've been called to 68 robberies in Marietta since May of 2018.
19 of those crimes happened at a business or bank, while 8 of them happened at a home.
At least 18 cases involved a gun.
Police in Gwinnett County are warning the community about an influx in slider crimes.
This comes after a man stole items from vehicles at three separate gas stations in the county in early April.
Gwinnett Police say while the victims were away from their vehicles, the suspect entered and stole phones, wallets and other items of value.
The suspect is accused of stealing items from vehicles at three different gas stations across the county.
If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
Attorney General William Barr has informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that he will skip a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department.
Barr's decision — he cites a disagreement over the questioning — came the same day the department missed a committee deadline to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Mueller's Russia report and its underlying evidence. Those moves are likely to prompt a vote on holding Barr in contempt, and possibly the issuance of subpoenas — bringing House Democrats and the Trump administration closer to a prolonged battle in court.
Even though Barr informed the panel he isn't coming Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said he will still convene the hearing, raising the prospect of an empty witness chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.