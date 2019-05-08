Two high school students shot and killed a classmate and injured eight others at a charter school in a Colorado community that marked the 20th anniversary of one of the nation's worst school shootings just weeks ago.
Douglas County sheriff's officials said Devon Erickson, 18, and a younger student walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on students in two classrooms, prompting students to run shouting through the halls or to hide out of sight as gunfire echoed through school.
"At the moment no one really knew what was going on so I didn't know they were bullets," said seventh-grader Sophia Marks. "I just kind of saw like flashes and we heard bangs."
Within minutes, deputies at a nearby sheriff's department substation entered the school and arrested the two suspects after a struggle. Both were students at the school and they were not previously known to authorities, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
Police say six people, including 4 children, were killed in an apartment fire in Harlem, New York early Wednesday morning.
Police say the deceased appeared to be a mother with her four children, and another adult family member.
The children were between the ages of 3 and 11.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in one hour in the 6th floor apartment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who walked away from work detail in Carroll County.
Tommy Shane Morton was last seen in the area of East Ranchette Road at Taylors Gin Road. He was wearing an orange state inmate shirt and blue pants.
Morton is currently serving a 10 year sentence for manufacturing marijuana and theft.
The Sheriff's Office is working with the Georgia Department of Corrections State Work Detail and the Marshals Service to find Morton.
The U.S. Marshals has issued a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
Drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are planning to turn off their apps to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.
Organizers are planning demonstrations in 10 U.S. cities Wednesday, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
They're timing their protests in advance of Uber's initial public stock offering, which is planned for Friday. Uber aims to raise $9 billion from investors and is expected to be valued at up to $91.5 billion.
It's not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities ahead of Lyft's IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal. This time more cities are participating.
