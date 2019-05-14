The sentencing phase will continue for two teenagers who pleaded guilty to planning a Columbine-style attack at their Cherokee County high school in October of 2017.
Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley pleaded guilty on Friday to attempted murder and other charges.
The teens entered blind guilty pleas meaning they did not negotiate with prosecutors in exchange for a lesser sentence.
The duo, who were arrested in 2017, had a hit list that included African-American and disabled students at Etowah High School in Woodstock.
Back in 2017, Cherokee County investigators served a warrant on both of the students' homes.
They found a homemade incendiary device, which was described as a flammable substance, and an undetermined powder substance at McCurley's house, and a journal at Dupree's house which they say detailed an attack against the school.
Police in Cobb County are trying to track down a teen accused of fatally shooting another.
The shooting happened Saturday on Mesa Valley Way in Austell.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16 year-old had been shot twice. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police the victim was shot after a fight.
Police currently have a warrant for the arrest of the 15 year-old suspect, who remains at large.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact police.
U.S. officials are targeting a $300 billion list of additional Chinese imports including laptop computers for tariff hikes, ratcheting up a trade fight that is shaking financial markets and fueling fears about global economic growth.
The release followed Beijing's announcement Monday of tariffs of up to 25% on $60 billion of American imports in their spiraling dispute over Chinese technology ambitions and other irritants.
The list of 3,805 product categories is a step toward carrying out President Donald Trump's May 5 threat to extend punitive 25% duties to all Chinese imports, the U.S. Trade Representative announced. It said a June 17 hearing would be held before Washington decides how to proceed.
Alabama lawmakers are expected to vote Tuesday evening on a proposal to outlaw almost all abortions in the state, a hardline measure that has splintered Republicans over its lack of an exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
The bill before the GOP-dominated Alabama Senate would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony. The only exception would be for when the woman's health is at serious risk.
Supporters said the bill is intentionally designed to conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationally, because they hope to spark court cases that might prompt the justices to revisit abortion rights.
