I'M tracye hutchins.
A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a person at the DOUGLASVILLE Walmart.
The victim IS BEING TREATED AT A HOSPITAL.
Police arrested 26-year-old Marcus McKinney of Dallas.
A man has been arrested and charged after being involved in several armed robberies in Athens.
The first armed robbery happened at a Dollar General on September 6TH; three days later another armed robbery happened at a Game Stop.
LONDELL NUNN JUNIOR IS CHARGED WITH BOTH CRIMES.
Authorities say oil from an overturned cargo ship has reached several parts of Georgia's shoreline, leaving a sheen in marshes and oiled debris on beaches.
The vessel was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it capsized in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8.
WITH THE CBS 46 NEWS FLASH. I'M TRACYE HUTCHINS.
