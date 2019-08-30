I'M KARYN GREER.
ATLANTA POLICE NOW LOOKING FOR TWO SUSPECTS IN THE SHOOTING NEAR CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY.
FOUR PEOPLE WERE SHOT THERE LAST WEEK.
POLICE SAY BOTH SUSPECTS ARE SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
THE ATLANTA C-D-C HAS ISSUED A WARNING ABOUT E-CIGARETTES.
IT SAYS VAPES SHOULD NOT BE USED BY CHILDREN, young adults, pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products.”
THE C-D-C SAYS THERE ARE 215 CASES OF SEVERE LUNG DISEASE IN 25 STATES THAT COULD BE LINKED VAPING.
ONE PATIENT IN ILLINOIS, HAS DIED.
**********************************
ITS A BIG WEEKEND IN ATLANTA.
DRAGON CON IS GOING ON DOWNTOWN.
THE TASTE OF SOUL AT MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM.
IT'S ALSO ATLANTA BLACK PRIDE WEEKEND AT THE GEORGIAN TERRACE IN MIDTOWN.
WITH THE CBS 46 NEWS FLASH. I'M KARYN GREER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.