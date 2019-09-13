I'M jonathan carlson.
A hazardous chemical fire forced the closure of Calhoun city schools on Friday and also forced the evacuation several nearby residents.
the fire happened at the D-H-M Adhesives factory on Wall Street.
one person was injured.
THE GEORGIA AQUARIUM IS A STEP CLOSER TO COMPLETING IT'S EXPANSION PROJECT.
friday THE LAST CONSTRUCTION BEAM WAS PLACED AT THE TOP OF THE NEW FACILITY AND BEGINS THE NEXT PHASE OF CONSTRUCTION.
THE EXPANSION WILL FEATURE A NEW GALLERY FOR SHARKS INCLUDING HAMMERHEADS, SAND TIGER SHARKS, AND SANDBAR SHARKS. THE GALLERY OPENS TO THE PUBLIC IN ONE YEAR.
friday IS FOOD ACTION DAY IN GEORGIA AND ALSO THE ATLANTA FOOD BANK'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY. IN HONOR OF THE FOOD BANK, A SPECIAL MURAL WAS DONATED TO THE ORGANIZATION TO MARK WHERE THE FOOD BANK BEGAN... ST. LUKE’S CHURCH.
singer/songwriter eddie money has died of cancer.
he sang hits like "2 tickets to paradise" and "take me home tonight"
eddie money was 70.
WITH THE CBS 46 NEWS FLASH. I'M JONATHAN CARLSON.
