I'M BRITTANY MILLER.
REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHNNY ISAKSON WILL RESIGN IN DECEMBER.
HE CITES HIS ONGOING HEALTH PROBLEMS.
GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP WILL APPOINT SOMEONE TO FILL THE SEAT.
ATLANTA POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SECOND SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE KIDNAPPING, SEXUAL ASSAULT AND FATAL SHOOTING OD A WOMAN IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA LAST WEEK.
IT HAPPENED LAST WEEK ON DELOWE DRIVE.
21 YEAR-OLD TE'A DENISE LIGER WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD.
A MOM FROM CHEROKEE COUNTY IS ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING HER CHILD.
DEPUTIES SAY ALICIA OMANA EVEN THREATENED THE 11-YEAR-OLD WITH A KNIFE. THEY SAY SHE WAS TRYING TO TAKE HIM OUT OF GEORGIA.
DEPUTIES STOPPED HER NEAR LAGRANGE, EAST THE ALABAMA STATE LINE.
WITH CBS46 NEWS FLASH. I'M BRITTANY MILLER.
