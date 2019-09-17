SAVE AS AUDIO FILE "NEWS PM (today's date)" IN THE "ALEXA" FOLDER, WHICH IS INSIDE THE "AUDIO" FOLDER
A Georgia paramedic is accused of stealing morphine, replacing it with another liquid and then re-attaching the cap with super glue.
Prosecutors say Michael Shane Hambrick knew the vial he left behind would be intended for critically injured patients who are in need of the pain medication.
HAMBRICK SERVED AS A SUPERVISING EMT IN FRANKLIN COUNTY.
Atlanta police are investigating after two express poll machines were stolen from Grove Park Recreation Center.
Employees realized the voting machines had been stolen when they arrived at work later that day.
The City of South Fulton Fire Chief was awarded Fire Chief of the Year during the 2019 Georgia Fire Service Conference in Albany.
Chief Broome has over twenty-three years experience in Fire Service and he was known for starting the Citizen Fire Academy in Valdosta.
