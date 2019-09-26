I'M ALICIA ROBERTS.
THE N-C-A-A IS SANCTIONING GEORGIA TECH BASKETBALL FOR MAJOR RECRITING VIOLATIONS.
THEY SAY A FORMER ASSITANT COACH BROKE THE RULES.
THEY'RE BANNED FROM POST SEASON.
AND ON PROBATION FOR FOUR YEARS.
52 PERCENT OF GEORGIA IS NOW IN SEVERE DROUGHT.
THE GEORGIA FORESTRY COMMISSION SAYS THERE'S AN INCREASED RISK OF WILDFIRES.
THE AGENCY SAID SO FAR IN SEPTEMBER, THERE HAVE BEEN 315 WILDFIRES ACROSS THE STATE.
A VETERAN POLICE OFFICER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE NEW POLICE CHIEF OF THE GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT.
DEPUTY TOM DORAN, A 26-YEAR VETERAN OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, WILL SUCCEED POLICE CHIEF A.A. “BUTCH” AYERS, WHO IS RETIRING AFTER 35 YEARS OF SERVICE.
WITH THE CBS 46 NEWS FLASH. I'M ALICIA ROBERTS.
