GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST GEORGIA; Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce & Wayne.
THE DECLARATION CLEARS THE WAY FOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE PREPARATIONS, AND PROHIBITS PRICE GOUGING.
ATLANTA'S HOMETOWN AIRLINE NOW ISSUING TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR PEOPLE TRAVELING TO PARTS OF GEORGIA AND FLORIDA THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE DORIAN.
DELTA AIRLINES SAYS PEOPLE TRAVELING TO SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND MOST OF FLORIDA CAN CHANGE THEIR TRAVEL PLANS, AT NO ADDITIONAL FEE.
Dragon Con 2019 IS UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ATLANTA.
THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND THE 5 DAY CONVENTION CELEBRATING COMICS, SCI FI, FANTASY AND GAMING.
