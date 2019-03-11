Here are the latest stories from the CBS46 Newsroom.
Passengers nervous about Boeing 737 Max 8.
After Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, several countries grounded their fleet. In the U.S., the planes continue flying. Southwest Airlines operates the plane through Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport and said it is confident in the safety and airworthiness of their entire fleet.
Oglethorpe University students sickened
Dozens of Oglethorpe University students reported they got sick after eating food in the school’s cafeteria. The DeKalb County Health Department investigated the problem and said it was most likely an outbreak of norovirus and not a foodborne issue. The school said several changes have been made since the outbreak.
Girl Scout pushes Bailey’s Law to help animals in shelters
17-year-old Chynna Brown hopes a new law she and a House representative are spearheading will change the lives of animals in shelters. The law would require animal shelters to put pictures of animals up for adoption on their websites. Brown and her representative say there are issues to sort out and hope the bill passes next year.
