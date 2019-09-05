I'M BRITTANY MILLER.
THE OWNER OF THE ATLANTA FALCONS AND ATLANTA UNITED HAS DONATED HALF A MILLION DOLLARS FOR HURRICANE DORIAN RELIEF.
THE MONEY WENT TO ORGANIZATIONS FEEDING HURRICANE VICTIMS IN THE BAHAMAS.
WALGREENS JOINS KROGER AND WALMART, ASKING CUSTOMERS: PLEASE DO NOT OPEN CARRY YOUR GUN INTO THE STORE. All of the retailers will still allow law enforcement officers to openly carry firearms.
ONE COBB COUNTY CITY IS TAKING ACTION ON A HEALTH ALERT. YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO BUY CIGARETTES IN SMYRNA UNLESS YOU'RE AT LEAST 21.
CITY COUNCIL RAISED THE SMOKING AGE FROM 18 DUE IN PART TO VAPING.
THEY SAY MORE KIDS ARE USING E-CIGARETTES THESE DAYS.
WITH THE CBS 46 NEWS FLASH. I'M BRITTANY MILLER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.