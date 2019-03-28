Road cones
Duluth, GA (CBS46) An alleged drunk driver crashed into a traffic signal on a busy Gwinnett County roadway Thursday morning, closing it in both directions.

The crash happened on Pleasant Hill Road near the intersection of Palisades Park Drive.

Both directions of Pleasant Hill Road were blocked for several hours.

The roadway reopened around 12 p.m.

