Duluth, GA (CBS46) An alleged drunk driver crashed into a traffic signal on a busy Gwinnett County roadway Thursday morning, closing it in both directions.
The crash happened on Pleasant Hill Road near the intersection of Palisades Park Drive.
Both directions of Pleasant Hill Road were blocked for several hours.
The roadway reopened around 12 p.m.
⚠️ Impaired driver collided and tore down the traffic signals at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Palisade Park Drive. Both directions of Pleasant Hill Road are closed. Officers are assisting drivers with detours. Please be patient this morning! #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/7ErJ9YFNQm— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) March 28, 2019
