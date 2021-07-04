ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety announced the death of an officer who battled COVID-19.
Chief John Robison wrote on social media that Officer Clinton Martin was surrounded by his family when he died Saturday morning. He was a husband and father of three.
Robison wrote, "He was an unbelievable & beloved man. He’s been serving his entire adult life as a Marine & as an officer, & we are grateful for his servant’s heart. He will be missed!"
Martin and his family were featured in a CBS46 Surprise Squad story in June showing how the community rallied around them when he came home from the hospital. He was admitted back into the ICU a short time later.
Video posted to the department's Facebook page showed officers from different departments including Alpharetta, Canton, Milton and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office taking part in an escort from the hospital to Northside Chapel.
