Alpharetta man charged with storming the US Capitol makes first federal court appearance

Atlanta (CBS46)-- Another Georgia man was arrested in connection with the January attack on our nation's capitol.
His charges include assaulting a police officer and authorities say they have the photos to prove it.
Kevin Douglas Creek walked out of a federal courthouse Thursday afternoon after making his first appearance in front of Judge Walker.
He is one of at least 465 people to be charged or arrested in connection to the events that took place that day.
Included are at least 130 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Documents say Creek admitted he was captured on camera on the capitol grounds that day but says he does not remember assaulting any officers.
We stopped by Creek's Alpharetta home and called his number but did not receive an answer. His lawyer says they have no comment at this time.
He faces a total of six charges and will be back in court Monday morning.
His arrest comes as a new, bipartisan 100-page report emerges from the senate. It claims the signs of a potential attack on our capitol were there but overlooked.
Over the last five months, the FBI has arrested several people from Georgia, including 18-year old Bruno Cua of Milton and 23-year old Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville.
34-year old Roseanne Boyland from Kennesaw was killed outside of the capitol when her friend says she was trampled by the crowd.
Officials say they expect to arrest or charge about 550 for the events of that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.