SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing two year-old girl after she was found safe early Tuesday morning.
The department tweeted a statewide alert for two year-old June Simpson, last seen in Kingsport, TN (about 275 miles northeast of Atlanta). Around 1:45 a.m., the department tweeted the good news that Simpson was found safe.
June Simpson has been safely located. We are very appreciative of the many agencies that assisted with the search for her!— SCSO (@SCSO_1780) October 20, 2020
