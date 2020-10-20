Source: TBI
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (CBS46) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing two year-old girl after she was found safe early Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted a statewide alert for two year-old June Simpson, last seen in Kingsport, TN (about 275 miles northeast of Atlanta). Around 1:45 a.m., the department tweeted the good news that Simpson was found safe. 

