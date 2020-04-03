DALLAS, TX. (CBS46) An Amber Alert issued for two missing Texas children believed to have been abducted by two men has been canceled.
Arianna Gutierrez, 3, and Aaliyah Gutierrez, 2, were last seen on Thursday at their home in Dallas, Texas. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the pair were believed to have been taken by two unidentified Hispanic men.
Friday morning, The Dallas Police Department tweeted that the children were found safe. No other details were released.
