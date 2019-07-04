ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has cancelled an amber alert for a child reported missing in Virginia and two Florida boys.
An amber alert was issued for missing 2 year-old Virginia boy Raequon Ashby, last seen on July 3 in Front Royal, Virginia.
The child was considered to be in extreme danger and was believed to have been abducted by Jashar Ashby. The two were last seen in a 2008 red Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was later recovered abandoned.
The boy was returned to his home safe around 12 p.m. on July 4.
The two Florida boys, six month-old Caden Page and five year-old Casen Page, were last seen on July 3 in Bonifay, Florida and were believed to be with their father, 25 year-old Joseph Page.
Amber Alert on Twitter updated the story, saying the alert had been cancelled after the boys were found.
The #Bonifay, #Florida #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/TvzvotnTG0— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) July 4, 2019
