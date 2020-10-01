Clyde spent 28 years of his life in service to the country as a commissioned Naval Officer out of the University of Notre Dame, including combat tours in Kuwait and Iraq. As a business Owner, his company, Clyde Armory, grew from a small business to a nationwide business acting as one of the top firearm suppliers to law enforcement.
Campaign: https://www.clyde4congress.com/
Issues: Clyde is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and pro-life legislation, an advocate of care for veterans, and believes in the implementation of the fair tax after the dismantling of the IRS.
