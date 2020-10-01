Angela Stanton-King is the Founder of American King Foundation – whose mission is to reunite American families separated by mass incarceration.
Stanton-King is a criminal justice reform advocate. Her mentor is Evangelist Alveda King. On February 18, 2020, Stanton-King was given a full unconditional Pardon from President Donald J. Trump after her 2004 conviction on federal conspiracy charges for her role in a car theft ring.
Campaign: https://stantonkingforcongress.com/
Key Issues:
Caring for Veterans
- Plans to ensure that Georgia’s veterans have the resources they need to heal and prosper after their service.
Protecting Children and Their Innocence
- Stand up against the sexualization of our culture and our schools
Standing for Life
- Defending the lives of our unborn children is among the top priorities
