Another tropical disturbance is moving toward the southeast U.S. and could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.
The disturbance is currently over the Bahamas, an area recently hit by Hurricane Dorian.
This is not a tropical cyclone, yet, but is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.
Once a circulation center develops in the tropical wave, it will become a tropical depression if maximum winds are below 39 mph.
If low-level circulation develops in the wave with winds of at least 39 mph, it will be a tropical storm and would be called Humberto.
Forecast path
The tropical wave is moving toward the northwest, but it's currently unknown which direction it will turn once it gets closer to the U.S.
Some models show the wave moving over Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, while other models show the wave tracking east of Florida and up the southeast U.S. coast on a similar track as Dorian.
If the wave develops into an tropical cyclone, its forecast will become more clear.
Rain possible for Florida
It you plan on traveling south, it's possible that Florida will get rain from this wave, regardless of whether or not it actually develops into a tropical depression or storm.
2019 Atlantic hurricane season
There have been seven total storms this season, including two hurricanes and one major hurricane.
The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10.
Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
