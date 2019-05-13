ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Associated Press is reporting the passing of screen legend Doris Day. She was 97.
BREAKING: Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in '60s films, has died, her foundation says.— The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2019
