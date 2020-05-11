ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Major League Baseball owners on Monday approved a plan to start the season in July, according to an AP source.
The proposal could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.
Click here to read more from the Associated Press.
BREAKING: Major League Baseball owners OK a proposal that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. https://t.co/EkBOoAsVqk— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.