ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating why a 16-year-old was shot in the leg and are looking for suspects.
Police tell us an officer responded to Hughes Spaulding Hospital around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The boy was able to get his own transportation to the hospital. The victim told police he was walking near Middleton Rd in southwest Atlanta when someone fired shots at him from a car.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated if any suspect information is released.
