ATLANTA (CBS46 NEWS) – The Atlanta Police Department have arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting on July 13, 2021.
Officers responded to the shooting call on Lee Street near Atlanta’s West End.
Police said when first responders arrived, they found a man shot to death.
On Monday, investigators announced they arrested and identified the person in question as Marion Davenport, and he is facing murder charges, according to police.
We have limited details on the victim currently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.