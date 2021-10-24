ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police need your help finding 74-year-old Richard Hawk who suffers from dementia, according to police.
Investigators say Hawk was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday at his home on Rambling Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Hawk is described as a black man, 6-0 tall, 225 lbs, partially bald, and has brown eyes.
Officials have provided a photo of Hawk below, where you can see what he is wearing and might be wearing a baseball cap with the word “Ford” on it.
If you have seen Hawk or know where he is, please call 911 or contact Atlanta police at 404-546-4235.
