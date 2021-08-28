ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Southwest Atlanta.
According to investigators, officers responded to the 500 block of Metropolitan Pkwy around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.
A spokesperson with APD tells us the victims were two males and were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Details are limited currently, and the investigation remains ongoing. No suspect information is known at this time. This story will be updated when new information is released.
