ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for a suspect that shot and stole a man’s car in Southeast Atlanta.
According to police officers responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the 1000 block of Stone Wall Drive Southeast.
Investigators said the victim stated that he was robbed and shot by an acquaintance who is a man. The victim recounted this happened in a nearby park and after he was shot the suspect stole his car.
Police tell us the victim went to the hospital in stable condition, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.
