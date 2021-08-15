ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating two separate shooting incidents within less than an hour of each other in Southwest Atlanta on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to the first call around 9:50 p.m. on the 1500 block of Marth Luther King Jr. Drive.
According to officials, the victim had a gunshot wound and went to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Authorities tell us details are limited currently.
Shortly after the first shooting call, Atlanta police responded to another person shot around 10:26 p.m. on the 400 block of Larkin Street.
Police said the victim also was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
Officials gathered information from witnesses who said they heard shots fired in the area but did not see what happened.
Investigators have not released any suspect information for both incidents or victim information.
When new details are released this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.