ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man in Northwest Atlanta on Friday night.
Officers told us the incident happened at an apartment on Northside Drive, and a woman was detained at the scene.
“We’re still working out all the facts of what actually happened, we’re currently not seeking anybody else, again it appears to be domestic in nature, ” said Capt. Jason Smith, Atlanta Police Department Major Crimes Section.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.