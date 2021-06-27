ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police Department is investigating a downtown shooting they believe may be connected to an armed robbery, say police.
Police responded to the call around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday at 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest.
Authorities say officers found three victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene.
The victims included one woman and two men who are in stable condition.
According to a police spokesperson with APD the preliminary investigation suggests the victims were walking to their car after leaving the State Farm Arena when a group of suspects tried to rob them.
Police share with CBS46 News during the attempted robbery shots were fired, wounding the three victims.
No suspect information is known currently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.