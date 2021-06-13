ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta Police Department is investigating a triple shooting near Edgewood early Sunday morning.
Authorities shared with CBS46 News officers responded to a shooting call on William H. Borders.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they found one male who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, say police.
A short time later, according to officials, their investigation revealed, two male victims with gunshot wounds arrived at Grady hospital without medical transport.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News as we learn more.
