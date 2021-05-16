ATLANTA (CBS46 NEWS) -- Investigators are working to find out what caused a man to be shot multiple times on Sunday morning.
Atlanta police officers responded to the man who was at Emory hospital, said police.
Authorities tell CBS46 News they are seeking witnesses and working to determine the location of the shooting somewhere between 17th St. and Ivan Allen Boulevard.
Police said the victim is not providing information to officers on how or where the incident occurred.
