ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding protestors vandalizing the Atlanta Police Foundation office building with graffiti and shattering glass windows, say police.
CBS46 News obtained pictures from photographer Nathan Posner that showed a person kicking in a window causing it to shatter along with law enforcement trying to apprehend protestors.
A police spokesperson says, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon where multiple protestors were seen walking near the area of Peachtree Street and Andrew Young International Boulevard.
According to authorities’ employees at the location were able to exit the building unharmed.
Police said upon arrival protestors fled the scene in multiple cars.
CBS46 News has learned it is believed the protestors were targeting the building of the new Public Safety Training Center and there have been no arrests made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.