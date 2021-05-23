ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Investigators are looking to identify the suspects responsible for an armed robber.
On Sunday just before 2:00 a.m. officers responded near the area of 434 Marietta Street.
Police said, when officers arrived, they spoke with the two victims who are women, they shared while walking to their car, they were approached by two armed black men who demanded their purses.
The men fled the scene in what appeared to be a light blue 2015 Infiniti Q50, and no injuries were reported, said police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.