ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit is seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a sexual assault case.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, July 28, on Peachtree Valley Road in northeast Atlanta.
The Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest.
If you recognize this person in the attached BOLO, you are asked to contact Investigator Ronald Stoddard with the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-2521 or via email at rcstoddard@atlantaga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.