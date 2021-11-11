High School Football

The GHSA released the new classifications for the 2022-24 seasons on Nov. 2 and the new 3.0 out of zone multiplier brought major changes that specifically impacted private and city schools—sending them up multiple classifications in several cases. The changes were intended to happen and GHSA introduced the multiplier to even the playing field after schools and their leaders advocated for it ahead of this latest reclassification cycle. By my count, there were more than 90 programs entering new classifications across Class 2A-7A. Appeals were expected, and historically a part of this process, but the volume of appeals that have already been submitted demonstrate the vast impact that the multiplier has had on the overall landscape.

This Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported a total of 60 schools that are contesting their placement in the new classifications. The vast majority (43) are schools petitioning to be moved into lower classifications and there are also 17 schools that will appeal to be moved up in classifications. If any one of these appeals were to be won by the schools, that will result in a shift that could impact teams that are not appealing. For example, if an appeal is won by a team in Class 6A that moves down to Class 5A, then that would send a new team up to Class 6A.

The headliners of the appeals are private schools St. Pius and Woodward Academy and city school Carrollton—all who challenging the decision to be moved up into Class 7A. Carrollton was moved up from Class 6A, while St. Pius and Woodward Academy jumped two classifications after competing in Class 5A the past cycle.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Class A Private schools Trinity Christian and Holy Innocents’ are among the 17 schools looking to move up in classifications—and both schools are asking to be moved up to Class 4A.

In total, the 60 appeals are more than twice as many as the previous reclassification cycle. Todd Holcomb of the AJC tracked the schools that are challenging their new placement.

To access all the reclassification assignments CLICK HERE

From 7A to 6A:

Arabia Mountain

Camden County

Carrollton

East Paulding

Etowah

Kennesaw Mountain

Richmond Hill

Rockdale County

St. Pius

Woodward Academy

From 6A to 5A:

Blessed Trinity

Cartersville

Chapel Hill

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Marist

New Manchester

From 6A to 4A:

Thomas County Central

From 5A to 4A

Calhoun

Flowery Branch

Greater Atlanta Christian

Jefferson

Jenkins

Perry

Riverdale

Starr’s Mill

Walnut Grove

Whitewater

From 4A to 3A

Central-Macon

Cross Creek

Johnson-Savannah

Pickens

Richmond Academy

Ridgeland

Sonoraville

West Hall

From 4A to 2A

Lovett

From 3A to 2A

Bremen

East Jackson

Therrell

Thomasville

Vidalia

From 2A to A

Bryan County

Social Circle

Below are schools petitioning to play up:

7A

Milton

6A

Jackson County

5A

Mays

4A

Holy Innocents’

Mary Persons

Pace Academy

Trinity Christian

3A

Savannah

Woodville-Tompkins

2A

Aquinas

BEST Academy

Coretta Scott King

Davidson Fine Arts

Elite Scholars

Fellowship Christian

Johnson-Augusta

Technical Career Magnet

