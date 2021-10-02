DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)-- DeKalb County Government held another successful COVID-19 vaccination incentive event on Saturday at the Stonecrest Mall, where approximately 2,100 people got vaccinated.
Those who rolled up their sleeves received a $100 prepaid debit card.
People had a choice between Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Also, those who were eligible were able to receive a booster shot. Booster has not been approved for those who received the Moderna vaccine.
Actor and comedian Chris Tucker was in attendance. The Chris Tucker Foundation partnered with DeKalb County to combat this deadly virus.
"Being from Decatur, I am personally invested in seeing DeKalb County thrive in every way possible. We are at a critical place in our fight against COVID-19, and I'm excited to do my part in advancing the efforts in DeKalb County, " said Chris Tucker.
Performers including Saxophonist Trey Daniels, gospel singers Monica Lisa Stevenson and Dottie Peoples entertained participants.
COVID-19 tests were also available.
This event comes seven weeks after more than 2,500 people showed up for a similar vaccination day.
