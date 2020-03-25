ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent invited parents to a virtual Town Hall Question and Answer session.
Superintendent Meria Carstarphen will hold the Q&A session Thursday on Facebook Live where she will discuss the Districts response to COVID-19 as well as school procedures moving forward.
The session will take place March 26 at 4pm. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.