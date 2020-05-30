Arizona man donates kidney during pandemic to local teacher

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Arizona man traveled across the country -- during a pandemic --to donate his kidney to a metro-Atlanta teacher in need.
Given everything going on these days – these two men now bonded forever – show there is still good in the world.
“They give you a general time-frame of how long you’ll be on that list, and that time is 7 to 10 years,” said Wesley Wozgen.
Wozgen, a math teacher at Centennial High School, has been on dialysis and an organ donation list for about a year and a half.
“Stage 5 kidney disease from hypertension,” Wozgen said.
A good friend of his posted about it on social media ...where a man in Arizona saw it…then reached out to Wozgen about getting tested to see if he was a match.
“I thought it was a scam,” added Wozgen.
That man is Tyler Preston, who ended up being a perfect match…which is very unusual for a random donor.
“How blessed can a person be?” Wozgen said.
Despite his own struggles thanks to the pandemic… Preston assured Wozgen he’d go through with the donation.
“I’m currently out of both my jobs,” said Preston, “I’ve been more careful than I typically would be, I think, trying to make sure I stay healthy so I can go through with the surgery for Wesley.”
Preston and Wozgen had the surgery Friday afternoon at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and both are doing just fine.
“I get another lease on life,” Wozgen added, “It gives me an opportunity to do things I’ve been wanting to do, gives me the time to foster better relationships with the people I love.”
Given everything going on in the world, they wanted to share their story that unites people across race, geography, and age…but on top of that, remind everyone of the importance of life and giving to others.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/1-for-woz?viewupdates=1&rcid=r01-159058758151-b1074a33d65b416d&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2B1137-update-supporters-v5b
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.