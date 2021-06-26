MURRAY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- On June 17th, 2021, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple drug Search Warrants.
As a result of the Search, James Randall Whitmire of Murray County, Chatsworth Ga, Raymond R Sanborn of Murray County, Chatsworth Ga, and LeDetra Shavon Cross of Murray County, Chatsworth Ga was arrested.
During this investigation, Mr. Whitmire and Mr. Sanborn were allegedly obtaining Tapentadol, a Schedule 2 Narcotic without a prescription from India through the US Postal Service, repackaging them and sending them to customers back through the US Postal Service.
Police believe that Whitmire and Sanborn received over 20,000 Schedule 2 Narcotic Tablets through the mail and distributed them.
Charges in this case range from possession of a controlled substance with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Methamphetamine
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
