ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Halloween weekend is here and for many families that means a night of trick-or-treating, candy eating fun. But with the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season still in full swing, some health experts are urging parents and kids to look for safe ways to celebrate.
As of Friday, COVID cases among Georgia's children appear to be trending down. And while they are showing less rates of infection than those over 22, school aged persons between the ages of 5 and 17 are still dominating with the most cases reported out of their age group.
CBS46 spoke to Dr. Courtney Whittle, lead pediatric physician at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia, who offered some safe alternatives to celebrate the holiday and avoid getting sick.
"The best option would be to do something at your house or at a friends house." Dr. Whittle said. "You can pick your group that you’re used to interacting with, and decide to do something together."
Some at-home Halloween ideas include:
- Pizza and costumes night
- Pumpkin painting
- Pumpkin carving
- Virtual Halloween costume contest
- At-home scavenger hunt
- Scary movie marathon
- Drive-by trick-or-treating
"You can kind of create an environment that’s safe, that’s fun, where the kids can enjoy themselves," she added.
And, if you are planning a night of trick-or-treating in your area, there's still safety measures you can take to you and your family safe from COVID and the Flu.
- Save candy eating for when you get home. Avoid opening candy while you are still out trick-or-treating.
- Gather all wrapped candy in a bowl at the end of the night and spray it with a trusted disinfectant.
- Incorporate a mask into your Halloween costume
- Wash your hands as soon as you get home and before eating any treats.
"The problem is in touching the candy and then touching your mouth. When you ring a bell or touch a doorknob, you are getting all those germs that touched it before and that can then enter your body when you go to eat your treat. So save the candy eating for home," Dr. Whittle explained.
Parents can also unwrap candies with gloves or clean hands and place them in clean storage containers like zipped bags.
But how do you talk safety with your kids ahead of Halloween?
"Children are used to having these conversations," Dr. Whittle pointed out, "They are already talking about it in schools and with their teachers."
Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about ways they can help minimize COVID-19 spread by doing things like avoiding hand to face contact while trick-or-treating and wearing a mask until they get home.
For more tips on how to plan a safe Halloween with your family, visit KP.org/coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.