UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Union City Police made a significant drug bust Sunday.
Officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence off Buffington Road when they noticed 'suspiciously bagged items' that appeared to be marijuana in plain view. Officers contacted UCPD Crime Suppression Unit.
A warrant was taken out for the home.
After searching the residence, officers seized:
- 56.4 lbs-Marijuana
- 2-Handguns Guns
- 1-AK Rifle
- Various Pills
- Large amounts of Drug Paraphernalia
UCPD arrested and charged Lemarvin Harris of Union City with the following:
- Marijuana trafficking
- Possession of schedule one Drugs
- 3 counts of possession of firearms during commission of crime
