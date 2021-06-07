ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY (CBS46)—Athens-Clarke officials are surveying damage after a severe storm swept through the area on Sunday.
An Athens-Clarke County spokesperson said there was sporadic damage and there were no reports of injuries.
CBS46’S Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez reported parts of Athens-Clarke County experienced 60 mile-per-hour winds and hail.
There were several streets with trees down in the area including Chesterfield Road.
Cherokee Ridge was shut down to traffic after reports of trees down in that area.
