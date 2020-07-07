ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- School districts around metro Atlanta have announced reopening plans for the fall semester after being forced to close in the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the reopening plans for DeKalb, Fulton, Cobb and Gwinnett Counties:
DeKalb County Schools
Survey sent to parents to provide input on hybrid learning options. No official plan announced.
Decatur City Schools
Tentative return date: August 4th.
Survey sent to parents to provide input on hybrid learning options. Will notify parents of final decision on July 17th.
Return Scenario 1: Students attend in-person class with social distancing precautions in place, periodic screenings and temperature checks for students and staff. Staff to wear face mask/shield, students will be encouraged to wear face masks.
Return Scenario 2: All students attend virtual classes Monday-Friday. School district will provide Chromebooks and hotspots at no cost to families.
Return Scenario 3: School would begin as scheduled on August 4 for half of the student body; the other half’s first day would be Wednesday, August 5. To maximize social distancing, students from all grade bands K-12 would be divided into A/B Groups to attend school every other day. Digital only option will be available.
Fulton County Schools
Fulton County Schools is offering an Individual Remote Learning opportunity for students in grades 1-8 and a Full-time Fulton Virtual opportunity for students in grades 9-12.
These options are available for students who have an underlying health condition, a social or emotional condition, or other special or extenuating family circumstances that prevent them from safely returning to a face-to-face school environment due to COVID-19.
Parents have until July 17 to choose the best option for their families.
First day of school: August 17
