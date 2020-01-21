ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Atlanta BeltLine announced they will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on this week for the first phase of the four-mile Southside Trial.
For the first time, the Atlanta Beltline will have three segments of the corridor under construction at the same time.
City officials hope the Beltline project will alleviate affordable housing concerns.
“We cannot have affordable housing in a city or a neighborhood without also taking into consideration employment and mobility opportunities in that area.
On the southside, we have a tremendous opportunity to work with strategic partners and the community to cultivate a community-centric approach to economic development that is grounded in workforce development and job creation”, an Atlanta BetLine spokesperson said.
During the Southside Trail-West construction, the BeltLine team said they will continue real estate acquisition and funding sources to construct the full length of the paved Southside Trail.
Their goal is be shovel-ready by the end of 2020.
The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of the Westside Trail and the Southside Trail just off Allene Avenue.
