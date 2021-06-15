ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta has been selected as one of 14 cities across the country that will allow families to receive a free book that reflects the contributions of African Americans throughout history.
It's in initiative being put forth by T-Mobile and the African American Museum Association.
500 books will be available for free at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.
Three titles were selected so that children from babies through 8th grade will have a choice:
- “Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History” by Vashti Harrison (recommended for ages: baby–9 years)
- “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” by Vashti Harrison (recommended for ages: baby–9 years)
- “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Ibram X. Kendi (recommended for ages: 6-10 years)
Families attending the museum on those dates will have the opportunity to pick-up their free book on a firs-come, first-served basis, while the books last.
Books are available at the following times:
- Friday, June 18 - 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19 - 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20 - 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
